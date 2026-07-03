Blood Bikes Wales has received £4,000 from Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends.
The money has been used to purchase equipment for one of the charity’s motorbikes, as well as to pay for fuel for the bike for three months.
Explaining more, June Jones from Blood Bikes Wales said: “The money has been used to buy the accessories for our Triumph Tiger 900GT motorbike, including the top box, two panniers, front and rear cameras and also a tracker.
“It has also paid for its fuel bill for three months. Fuel for the bike costs in excess of £500 per month, and the Tiger has done nearly 5,000 miles in just two months.
“This is mainly due to daily runs from Bronglais Hospital to Glangwili and, on occasions, over to Prince Phillip, Llanelli delivering samples. The bike is also used to collect and deliver donor milk to the Milk Hub in Swansea’s Singleton Hospital, and patient notes to hospitals prior to admission. Small items of equipment are transferred from or for Bronglais.
“The charity also supports the out-of-hours doctors delivering medication to patients' homes or residential homes, so the donation from Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends is vital to the Blood Bikes Wales Charity.
“We are very grateful for the support we receive as we are 100 per cent volunteers.”
Elinor Powell and Rhian Davies from Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends met June Jones and Chris Bridger from Blood Bikes Wales.
They presented them with a cheque for £4,000 and said they were delighted to be able to support the charity.
Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends (CBLF) raises money to improve Bronglais Hospital & local NHS services in the Aberystwyth area.
To find out more about this charity, visit the CBLF Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.