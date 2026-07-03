Powys councillors from across the political spectrum will attempt for the second time to put a pause on windfarm developments in the county.
At Powys County Council meeting on 9 July, a new motion will be put in front of councillors calling on the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government to live up to manifesto pledges by placing a moratorium on new wind farms while a New Energy Strategy is developed.
The proposal will be put forward by Conservative Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson (Meifod and Llangyniew) and will be seconded by Liberal Democrat Cllr Glyn Preston (Llanidloes) at the meeting.
In his proposal to the council, Cllr Wilkinson says: “This council has previously expressed its profound concern at the number of major windfarm proposals being tabled for mid-Wales.
“We now have a new Welsh Government with a new vision and ambition for Wales and its people, who recognise that our landscape and natural resources have for too long been exploited for the benefit of those outside Wales.
“Powys supports a local first approach to renewable energy and has set out clear plans and expectations to secure a lasting legacy from wind energy projects imposed upon it.
“The unprecedented scale of the proposed onshore turbines and magnitude of the developments is such that, individually and collectively they would change, and arguably harm the landscape of Powys for present and future generations.
“This would significantly impact on the lives and businesses of those resident in the area, and those who wish to visit, with no evidential benefit to our dispersed rural communities.”
Cllr Wilkinson’s proposal asks councillors to: “Call upon Welsh Government to reiterate its promise of a moratorium on new windfarms while the new National Energy Strategy is developed, and to reaffirm its commitment to immediately prohibit the use of steel lattice pylons for any lines between at or below 132kV.
“Call upon Welsh Government to remove the spatial energy policy of the earlier administration and replace it with a pragmatic, effective, and economical approach to energy generation and infrastructure.”
“Call on Welsh Government to reinstate local opinion in planning policy for significant infrastructure projects, with proper consideration being given by decision makers to the cumulative impact of such projects.”
The proposal also wants to get a “clearer definition” of what is meant by “community led projects.”
In October last year, Cllr Preston put forward a motion backed by Cllr Wilkinson asking the then Labour Welsh Government to pause wind farm proposals.
That proposal was unanimously supported by their council colleagues.
Energy projects that are expected to produce more than 10 MW are classed as Development of National Significance (DNS) are processed by Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales).
They provide a report and recommendation with the decision being taken by a government minister.
Powys council is only a consult in this process and not a decision maker
PEDW currently has 17 DNS proposals in various stages of development for sites all around Powys.
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