Families with premature and sick babies in Wales will receive better support through a new Welsh Government funded programme to improve neonatal care standards across the country.
Baby charity Bliss has been awarded almost £100,000 funding by the Welsh Government to help support families, improve staff training and undertake research to reduce health inequalities.
Around 2,800 premature and sick babies born every year in Wales will benefit from improved care standards.
As part of the programme, all neonatal units across Wales will work towards achieving Bronze level accreditation under the Bliss Baby Charter standards.
The standards focus on improving outcomes for babies by ensuring all parents can play a meaningful role as partners in their neonatal care.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.