The Welsh Government is piloting a new Candidate Diversity Grant scheme to support people from underrepresented backgrounds to stand for elected office in devolved elections.
The scheme launches this autumn and a total of £400,000 will be available over two years to fund organisations giving practical support to potential candidates - such as mentoring, training, information, coaching, equipment, and assistance with tasks.
The grant will target both the 2026 Senedd election and the 2027 local government elections.
The pilot responds to a new duty under the Elections and Elected Bodies (Wales) Act 2024, which requires Welsh Ministers to provide services that promote diversity in the protected characteristics and socio-economic circumstances of people seeking elected office in Wales.
