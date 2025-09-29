The Welsh Government has unveiled the biggest change to NHS dental contracts in decades, but dentist bodies have said there needs to be “concrete changes” to draft legislation for the “hugely complex” reforms.
At a Senedd meeting, James Evans, the Conservatives’ shadow health secretary, warned of “big gaps” in clarity about funding, access, and accountability following the Welsh Government announcement.
After a public backlash, the Welsh Government backtracked on plans to allocate a dentist for each check-up and patients will now remain with their existing family practice.
Mr Evans welcomed the U-turn, which was prompted by a consultation that more than 6,400 people responded to, but called for safeguards to ensure people can see the same dentist. He raised concerns older people and those in rural Wales could “slip through the cracks”.
Under the reforms, NHS dentists in Wales will be paid a higher hourly rate of £150, up from the £135 initially proposed, to make working for the health service more attractive.
Automatic six-month check-ups for NHS dental patients will be scrapped in Wales from April 2026 in a move designed to free up appointments for those most in need.
Instead, patients with good oral health will be recalled by dentists every 18 to 24 months.
Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru’s shadow health secretary, agreed with the core principle of ensuring access to dentistry regardless of income, background or location.
Mr ap Gwynfor warned of a six-year delay in bringing forward meaningful reform, resulting in dozens of dentists handing back contracts and patients suffering.
“Few would argue with the need for change,” he said, describing the “unit of dental activity” system used to calculate dentists’ pay as unfit for purpose.
“But the way in which this government has handled reform leaves much to be desired.”
Wales’ health secretary Jeremy Miles told the Senedd: “Change is not just necessary – it is urgent,” as he outlined contract reforms which he described as the most significant change in two decades.
Mr Miles said the new contract will make NHS dentistry charges simpler and fairer.
Under the new system, patients will pay 50 per cent of their treatment value with a maximum cap of £384 but about half of the Welsh population will remain exempt from NHS dental charges.
“These reforms are about people, not just contracts and systems,” Mr Miles said.
“The new dental contract is about making sure every person in Wales – regardless of their background or their postcode – can get the care they need when they need it.”
Russell Gidney, Chair of the British Dental Association's Welsh General Dental Practice Committee said: “The Welsh Government says it has listened to the public and our profession, but we need to see the small print.
“There are some important wins here. But plastering over a few of the biggest cracks is just superficial repairs.
“Ministers are taking forward the biggest changes NHS dentistry in Wales has ever seen via a route that will all but rule out fixes once draft laws reach the Senedd.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.