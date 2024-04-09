Eye care waiting times in Wales are “putting patients at risk”, an MS has warned.
Responding to the latest eye care waiting times for Welsh NHS outpatients indicating that 51.4 per cent or 78,443 at-risk ophthalmology patients are waiting beyond the target time, Russell George, Montgomeryshire MS and Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister said: “The fact that fewer than half of eye care patients are still not being seen within the target time represents an abysmal failure by the Labour Welsh Government.
“If an eye care patient isn’t seen within the target time, clinical experts are clear that those patients are at risk of irreversible harm. Labour’s failure to act is putting tens of thousands of Welsh patients at risk.”