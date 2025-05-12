Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, is calling on people to get baking this July to support their local NHS services.
On 5 July 2025 the NHS turns 77. To celebrate, the charity is asking people to take part in its BIG Birthday Bake by holding tea parties, bake sales, or any other baking-related event. Funds raised will pay for little extras that make a big difference to NHS patients and staff.
The creative bakers among us can also enter a cake-decorating competition judged by none other than Georgie Grasso, winner of the 2024 Great British Bake Off.
Tara Nickerson, Fundraising Manager, said: “Fundraising plays such an important role in enhancing the lives of our patients and staff at each of our services. We hope that people will be inspired to take part in our BIG Birthday Bake to celebrate the NHS’s birthday and make a difference for patients and staff across Hywel Dda.
“The funds raised by the NHS charity pay for items and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure such as extra patient comforts, the most up-to-date medical equipment, more welcoming surroundings, staff training and wellbeing initiatives, enhanced care in our communities, and research.
“Never has the charity been more important in helping deliver the very best care and experiences for patients and staff.”
Fundraising Officer Claire Rumble added: “Of course, baking also brings people together, and we hope that the campaign will have a really positive impact on the wellbeing of everyone who takes part!”
Find out how you can join the NHS BIG Birthday Bake. Email [email protected], call 01267 239815, or visit: https://hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales/campaigns/big-birthday-bake/.
For more on how Hywel Dda Health Charities, please visit: https://hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales/