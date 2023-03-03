Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, which has been running the Appeal, said: “The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital. We are delighted to report that the Appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the Appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.