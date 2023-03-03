THE family of a Ceredigion woman who passed away last year have raised more than £4,000 for Bronglais Hospital’s chemotherapy appeal to thank them for the care she received.
Tegwen Jones, 60, was a popular and respected member of the local community, having served as clerk for Llanbadarn Fawr Community Council and having previously worked at Barclays Bank in Aberystwyth.
A total of £4,650 was collected at her funeral back in February last year and the family said the decision to donate to the appeal was “an easy one” and they were very grateful for all the donations received.
Eleri Evans, speaking on behalf of her father Wynne Jones and her sisters Rhian Rowlands and Delyth Jones, said: “Mam received treatment in Bronglais Hospital numerous times over the five years after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
“Mam was vocal in her appreciation of the outstanding care and treatment she received from all staff on the ward, as they would always go and above and beyond to ensure that she as the patient was put first and that she was as comfortable as possible.”
Eleri added: “Unfortunately, statistics show that one in two people will have cancer during their lifetime, therefore having a chemotherapy provision in Aberystwyth is imperative for the community. We are so glad that the money will be used towards building a new unit which will enable staff to keep providing the highest level of care for the patients in a facility that reflects the needs of patients in the 21st century.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, which has been running the Appeal, said: “The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital. We are delighted to report that the Appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the Appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to the Jones family for their support and to everyone has who has donated to the Appeal to help us reach our target.”
For further information on the Appeal go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk