A concert has been organised to raise money for Bryn Beryl Hospital. Specifically, the concert will raise money for the Pwllheli-based hospital’s dementia unit.
Organisers are hoping to raise £4,000 for a new sensory garden for patients to enjoy.
Paul Wilson MBE said: “I am organising a large concert in Pwllhelli in the hope that we can raise the £4,000 on the night.
“Everything is in place and good to go for Saturday, 10 December. However, I need to get the word out to let as many people as possible know about the event and the project at Bryn Beryl.”
Hafod Hedd is the Dementia Day Assessment Service based at Bryn Beryl. The specialist day assessment centre supports people diagnosed with dementia. It provides assessment of symptoms through activities, to ensure care packages are provided for individuals, designed to meet their needs. It also provides much needed respite for carers.
Seindorf Arian yr Oakeley - The Royal Oakeley Silver Band from Blaenau Ffestiniog – will stage a spectacular charity concert at Ysgol Glan y Môr in Pwllheli on Saturday, 10 December from 7pm.
It is hoped that an audience of 400 people will attend the ticket only event to raise at least £4,000 for a much-needed patients/carers sensory garden at Bryn Beryl. This is a wonderful initiative that the Oakeley Band, Ysgol Glan y Mor and Pwllheli-based top vocalist, Dylan Morris are enthusiastic to support and perform for.
The programme will feature a variety of items, from traditional Welsh melodies, marches, film themes, pop tunes and Christmas selections.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from Alton Murphy Optometrists, High Street, Pwllheli, or by calling Paul, musical director of the Oakeley Band, on 07815 113542.
Paul said that following a hugely enjoyable summer season at Portmeirion and success at the Tregaron Eisteddfod, the band is keen to support a charity project in the run up to Christmas.
When the Women’s Institute of Pwllheli suggested the NHS Bryn Beryl project, the band unanimously agreed to support such a worthy cause, and they are now rehearsing exceptionally hard to polish up a hugely entertaining programme.
Seindorf Arian yr Oakeley was founded in 1864 in the slate mining town of Blaenau Ffestiniog. On a visit to Bala, the band performed for Her Majesty the Queen Victoria, who bestowed upon the band, the very rare title of “Royal”.
In the 1900s, the band became one of the most successful bands in Wales. Throughout its history of 158 years, they have won many prestigious prizes at the National Eisteddfod and held several Welsh titles. They have also performed many TV and Radio Broadcasts.
Musical director, Paul Wilson MBE, began his musical career at the age of seven, playing in brass bands in the Greater Manchester area. As a youngster he played with many bands in all sections, before moving onto a long and successful career in the RAF as principal cornet/trumpet player and chief technician in the RAF Music Service for 26 years. Upon his retirement from the RAF in 2005, Paul enjoyed a second career as a teacher. He was presented with the MBE by Her Majesty the Queen for services to charity fundraising and music in 1997. Paul became the musical director of Seindorf Arian yr Oakeley in May 2019.
He added: “We have all struggled through the pandemic and now the financial hardships. It will be a joy for the band to bring some festive cheer to everyone, so please come along, enjoy a sing song and raise funds for a very worthy cause.”