Musical director, Paul Wilson MBE, began his musical career at the age of seven, playing in brass bands in the Greater Manchester area. As a youngster he played with many bands in all sections, before moving onto a long and successful career in the RAF as principal cornet/trumpet player and chief technician in the RAF Music Service for 26 years. Upon his retirement from the RAF in 2005, Paul enjoyed a second career as a teacher. He was presented with the MBE by Her Majesty the Queen for services to charity fundraising and music in 1997. Paul became the musical director of Seindorf Arian yr Oakeley in May 2019.