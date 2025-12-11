A study has shown that the influenza vaccination this year offers “significant protection” and is “particularly effective against hospitalisation” among two to 17-year-olds.
The study, led by Public Health Scotland, is a combined study of influenza vaccine effectiveness which is conducted in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
It included 1,379 cases of influenza and 12,364 controls, sampled from week 40 to week 47.
It showed the vaccine is 72 per cent effective in two to 17-year-olds in preventing hospital admissions with confirmed flu.
Public Health Wales have said that this year is seeing “significant numbers of cases of flu in all age-groups, but currently especially in children and adolescents, and so the evidence that the vaccine has high effectiveness in this group is really positive news.”
The study also showed this year’s vaccine is 34 per cent effective in protecting against hospital admissions with flu in adults aged 65 years and older, which is comparable to vaccinations delivered in previous years.
The study’s findings are consistent with a previous study carried out in England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), showing 74 per cent effectiveness against hospitalisation in two to 17-year-olds, 39 per cent effective for adults aged 65 and older and 33 per cent effective for adults aged 18 to 64 years.
