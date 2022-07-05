From John O’Groats to Land’s End for Bronglais Appeal
Subscribe newsletter
A Lampeter man has cycled 970 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats and raised £1,100 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Dallas Wiseman, a garage aftersales manager, did the challenge in just 10 days with two of his friends, Barry Davies and John McDonogh.
He said: “We were planning this before the pandemic and finally got to do it in May.
“As a keen cyclist, it was definitely on my bucket list and, though it was tough doing 100 miles a day, it was great to finish on schedule.”
It was even more of an achievement for Dallas because he had suffered a double fracture of his leg after a mountain biking accident just a year ago!
“I wanted to give something back to Bronglais Hospital and we all know someone who has had treatment for cancer,” 50-year-old Dallas added.
“Cancer could happen to anyone at any time and being able to have care close to home is so important.”
For further information on the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, visit the website at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |