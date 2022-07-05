From John O’Groats to Land’s End for Bronglais Appeal

Dallas Wiseman raised £1,100 by cycling from John O’Groats to Land’s End, where he is pictured at the end of his 970-mile ride

A Lampeter man has cycled 970 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats and raised £1,100 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

Dallas Wiseman, a garage aftersales manager, did the challenge in just 10 days with two of his friends, Barry Davies and John McDonogh.

He said: “We were planning this before the pandemic and finally got to do it in May.

“As a keen cyclist, it was definitely on my bucket list and, though it was tough doing 100 miles a day, it was great to finish on schedule.”

It was even more of an achievement for Dallas because he had suffered a double fracture of his leg after a mountain biking accident just a year ago!

“I wanted to give something back to Bronglais Hospital and we all know someone who has had treatment for cancer,” 50-year-old Dallas added.

“Cancer could happen to anyone at any time and being able to have care close to home is so important.”