North Wales Freemasons have donated £20,532 to the North Wales Mountain Rescue Association (NWMRA).
The Freemasons paid a visit to members of the rescue team to present the money, which was raised by inviting Lodges and Chapters in North Wales to donate up to £250 each. The North Wales Freemasons Charity (NWFC) agreed to match fund up to £10,000, raising the magnificent sum of £20,532.
Phil James, NWFC Chairman, together with members and trustees, received a warm welcome and were given a regional overview and a tour of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue base.
Phil said: “I am delighted that the NWMRA community engagement initiative, launched by John Charles Hoult, Head of North Wales Freemasons, at our annual meeting last October, has reached its target of raising £10,000 from members, which will now be match funded by the NWFC giving a total donation of £20,532 to this very deserving and community based rescue service.”
Andy Harbach, Chair of NWMRA said: “North Wales Mountain Rescue Association consist of six mountain rescue teams, a lowland search team, a cave team and a search dog team.
“Across North Wales, around 300 volunteers are available to provide assistance for those in need in difficult to reach areas at any time of the day or night.
“One of the busiest regions in the country, we rely on donations to provide this essential service.
“North Wales Freemasons’ support will go a long way in helping provide this service. We are grateful for every penny received.”
The North Wales Freemasons said they are proud to support the North Wales Mountain Rescue Association.
In 2027, the North Wales Freemasons will celebrate their 300th Anniversary.