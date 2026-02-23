The NHS is being encouraged to commit to improve access to eating disorder services and focus on a new model for early intervention.
NHS Wales’ Seek Help Now campaign highlights that more than 1.25m people in the UK are affected by eating disorders, but only around a third formally seek help.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said: “I’ve called on health boards to improve access to timely treatment and focus on early intervention, as we know the positive impact earlier help and support can have.
“It is pleasing to see progress being made in expanding eating disorder services across Wales, but we are still striving for more people to be treated closer to home and further research into eating disorders.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.