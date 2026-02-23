Mask wearing requirements have been relaxed across Hywel Dda University Health Board hospitals and healthcare buildings.
Infection levels across the health board’s sites remain low and stable and this step reflects the reduced level of risk for staff, patients and visitors.
Masks will continue to be used where clinically needed. This includes for patients with confirmed or suspected respiratory infections; during outbreak management; when delivering direct care to extremely vulnerable patients where clinically justified; and during certain procedures in line with infection prevention and control guidance.
Sharon Daniel, Executive Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience, said: “Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of patients, staff and visitors. With infection levels remaining low, we can safely remove mask requirements while maintaining essential protections for the most vulnerable.
“Thank you to our staff for your continued professionalism during this time. Thank you too to our patients and visitors for your support of our efforts to reduce the spread of respiratory infections over the winter months.
“I would like to remind visitors that you should only come to our sites if you are feeling well, and to wait 48 hours after you are free of flu and cold like symptoms, or sickness and diarrhoea symptoms. This helps us limit the spread of viruses and protect our most vulnerable patients. It also helps us to keep staff well, so that they can look after those in need of our care.”
The health board will continue to monitor infection trends and service pressures and will review its approach if the situation changes.
Respiratory viruses continue to circulate at this time of year, and individuals are reminded not to attend healthcare settings if unwell, to practice good hand hygiene, and to access seasonal vaccinations if eligible.
Getting vaccinated is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones. Flu vaccinations will continue to be available until 31 March.
To find out if you are eligible and how to access yours, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/immunisation-and-vaccination/seasonal-flu-vaccinations or contact the health board on 0300 303 8322 (option 1) or email [email protected].
