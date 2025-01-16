A charity golf day has raised £615 for Veterans NHS Wales.
Andrew Homfray, Interim Service Delivery Manager for Integrated Psychological Therapies Service at Hywel Dda University Health Board, helped organise the event - the second time it has been held - at Carmarthen Golf Club on 4 October.
He said: “Veterans NHS Wales is a specialised, priority service for individuals who have served in the British Armed Forces at any time in their lives and who are experiencing mental health difficulties related specifically to their military service.
“It was enjoyable to organise, we had great support from Carmarthen Golf Club.
“The money raised will be used to support creative ways to reach out to veterans to support access to psychological therapies.”