The BMA’s deputy chair of Welsh Council issues stark warning about the ‘truly grim’ predicament facing GPs in Wales after years of severe cuts to funding.
Speaking at the BMA’s annual representatives meeting in Belfast, Dr Phil White, who is also a GP in North Wales, accused the Welsh Government of burying their heads in the sand about the crisis facing GPs and the potential impact this will have on an already stretched NHS in Wales.
Addressing membership from across the UK he noted the BMA’s strength remarking on its record-high membership figures and the recent progress made by securing ‘three substantial pay offers’ to restore the significant pay loss for doctors working in secondary care in Wales.
Dr White said: “As a union we are stronger than ever, and we will do what it takes to fight for the service we all believe in.”
“Despite this strength and progress made, the predicament facing general practitioners in Wales is truly grim.
“The service hangs on a precipice, the funding has been slashed and Welsh Government continue to bury their heads in the sand.
“Continuing to ignore the vital role that General Practice plays in the national health service is a grave mistake.
“If one part of the NHS crumbles, the rest will follow.
“Over the last ten years GPs have been expected to look after 33 per cent more patients while the number of full-time GPs has decreased by 24 per cent, with a fifth of all practices (nearly 100) closing their doors”
He spoke of the risks to patient safety and the personal toll it was taking on GPs with a survey showing that “80 per cent of GPs fear their high workload is detrimental to patient care; morale is low, with many considering their exit.
“Practices are finding ways to stem rising costs – with many reducing existing staff hours or stopping recruitment entirely which all adversely impacts on workload.
“This is a crisis.
“It is truly shameful, that GP surgeries are expected to run at a deficit, but health boards are simply bailed out by Welsh Government when they overspend.”