A HANDFUL of junior doctors are on strike this morning (Monday) outside Bronglais Hospital.
Junior doctors across Wales are staging a 72 hour walkout over pay.
There were six people and a baby on the picket line outside Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth this morning, but they refused to speak to the Cambrian News about why they had taken the decision to strike.
BMA Cymru says 98 per cent of junior doctors in Wales voted to go on strike, adding that junior doctor pay has fallen by a third since 2008.
The 72-hour walkout runs from 7am on Monday, 15 January, until 7am on Thursday, 18 January.
Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’ junior doctors committee said: “No doctor wants to strike; we had hoped the Welsh Government had properly understood the strength of feeling amongst junior doctors in Wales.
"Sadly, their inaction over this matter has led us here today, demoralised, frustrated and angry.
“After years of undervaluing our lifesaving service we feel we’ve been left with no choice but to stand up for the profession and say enough is enough, we cannot and will not accept the unacceptable anymore.
“Our members have been forced to take this difficult decision because Junior doctors in Wales have experienced a pay cut of 29.6 per cent in real terms over the last 15 years.
“A doctor starting their career in Wales will earn as little as £13.65 an hour and for that they could be performing lifesaving procedures and taking on huge levels of responsibility.
“We aren’t asking for a pay rise - we are asking for our pay to be restored in line with inflation back to 2008 levels, when we began to receive pay cuts in real terms.
“This is not a decision that has been made lightly. No doctor wants to take industrial action, but we have been given no choice. Doctors are already voting with their feet and leaving the NHS and we are in a vicious cycle of crippling staffing shortages and worsening patient care”.
Reacting to the strike action, Health Minister, Eluned Morgan said: “We are disappointed junior doctors have voted for industrial action, but we understand the strength of feeling among BMA members.
“We would like to address their pay restoration ambitions, but the pay award offer we have made is at the limits of the finances available to us and reflects the position reached with the other unions. We continue to press the UK Government to pass on the funding necessary to provide full and fair pay rises for public sector workers."
Hywel Dda University Health Board says it is doing everything it can to maintain emergency services this week, adding: "We have already contacted those patients whose appointments have been impacted and we will re-arrange your appointment as soon as possible. If you haven't received a letter, please attend your appointment as planned."