People across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are being invited to share their views on community pharmacy services to help shape how they are delivered in the future.
Since October 2021, health boards in Wales have been required by Welsh Government publish a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA).
This assessment explains which pharmacy services already have, any that are missing, and what services may be needed in the future to meet the needs of local communities.
The assessment must be updated every five years and helps inform decisions about how services are developed and improved.
The health board is inviting feedback on its draft assessment before publishing a final version later in the year.
The survey opened on 18 May and closes on 17July.
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