Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) is calling for more volunteer drivers to help people across west Wales to attend vital medical appointments and stay connected to their community.
The charity is currently recruiting drivers for two of its local transport services – the Ceredigion Renal Transport Service and Ceredigion Country Cars – both of which provide essential support for people who may otherwise struggle to travel independently.
The call for volunteers follows research from Royal Voluntary Service which found nearly half (46%) of non-drivers over the age of 70 have missed healthcare appointments because they could not access transport. Of those, 68% said they had missed three or more appointments.
Missed healthcare appointments disrupt care, delay treatment for others and cost the NHS hundreds of millions of pounds every year.
Through the charity’s transport services, volunteer drivers help people across West Wales travel to dialysis sessions, hospital and GP appointments, dental visits, opticians, shopping trips and other social activities.
Simon Rickard, Service Manager for Royal Voluntary Service West Wales Transport, said: “Our volunteer drivers play a hugely important role in helping people across West Wales stay healthy, independent and connected to the support they need. For many of the people we help, getting to a dialysis session, hospital appointment or even the shops simply wouldn’t be possible without these services.
“Even giving a few hours of your time can make a real difference to someone in your local community. Volunteering is flexible, rewarding and a great way to meet people while supporting those who need a helping hand.”
The charity provides training for all volunteer drivers, and mileage expenses are reimbursed. Volunteers can choose flexible hours to fit around existing work, family or other commitments.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer driver in West Wales can visit the RVS website contact Simon Rickard on 07585997091.
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