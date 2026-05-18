Dyfed-Powys Police is again joining forces with colleagues across the country to tackle knife crime as part of the national campaign Sceptre.
The biannual week of action runs from 18 to 24 May and gives members of the public the opportunity to dispose of unwanted knives at police counters across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.
Amnesty bins across the force will be located at the following police stations: Carmarthen, Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Haverfordwest, Brecon and Newtown
This year, Sceptre is running concurrently with the Ben Kinsella Trusts’s Knife Crime Awareness Week.
The Ben Kinsella Trust is an independent organisation that aims to tackle knife crime through educating young people, through hosting workshops and working with partner agencies and parents.
Inspector Darren Crockford said: “This is a vital week of action that we, along with forces UK-wide, participate in biannually. However, our dedicated push against knife related crime never diminishes.
“Seizing knives and making arrests is an important part of the policing approach, however there is also focus on stopping the sale and supply of knives solely intended to harm, along with the supply to young people.
“We also work hard to identify potential knife carriers and engage with people to understand why they may choose to carry a knife, then offer the appropriate support.
“It is completely understandable that it is of great concern to our communities when they hear about people being injured or killed by knives, but carrying a knife does not make anyone safer – a knife usually makes a situation much worse.
“In addition to our amnesty bins, our dedicated Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Teams will also be carrying out engagement and prevention activities during the week.
“However, policing cannot tackle this problem alone, so we will be engaging with our partners to signpost to intervention/ diversion work to reduce the threat and risks of knife crime.
“Please remember that if you have concerns about anyone carrying a knife, you can report it to the police or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Additionally, if there are areas where you live or spend time that you don’t feel safe in, you can report this on a website called StreetSafe. The information you provide is passed onto the relevant police force who can then assess your report and take necessary action.
“There is also excellent resources available for young people and parents from the Ben Kinsella Trust, which you can find on their website.
“Reinforcing the dangers of carrying knives is a vital step in ultimately trying to prevent the devastating consequences that knife crime can have, not just for victims and their families but the entire community.”
As well as amnesty bins available during Sceptre, recycling centres are a safe place to dispose of unused knives and blades.
You can find your nearest recycling centre by checking the relevant local council website.
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