THE CHAIR of Hywel Dda University Health Board has announced she will retire at the end of her tenure later this year.
During the public board meeting on 30 March, Maria Battle said her “tenure as Chair will come to an end in August this year.”
“To ensure continuity of the role as I step into retirement, I have, in discussion with the Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan MS, agreed that I will stay in post as Chair until the end of October 2023 while we recruit to the position,” she added
“It has been an honour to serve as Chair of the Health Board, and work alongside our dedicated staff and Board Members who work tirelessly every day to ensure the health and care of our patients and population and to deliver our ambitious strategy.
“I am sure that in the coming months there will be plenty of opportunity to meet and thank individuals who have supported me in this time.”
Ms Battle was appointed for a four-year term in 2019.
Also at the meeting it was announced that Paul Newman, an Independent Member of the Board, left the Board at the end of March 2023, as his tenure as Independent Member (Legal) came to an end.
“Paul has been an Independent Member since 2017, and has brought a depth of knowledge, skills and expertise to the Board,” Ms Battle said.
“As the Chair of our Audit and Risk Assurance Committee, he has reformed how the Committee operates and significantly strengthened and improved the assurance that the Board receives on its internal control framework. I would like to sincerely thank Paul for his service, wise counsel and dedication.”