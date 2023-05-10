Eluned Morgan visited Tywyn last Friday, 12 May, following an invitation from Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, for her to see the difficulties facing the communities in the area when accessing health services.
Speaking before the meeting, Mr ap Gwynfor MS told the Cambrian News he was “grateful to the minister for agreeing to visit Tywyn and see for herself the issues facing the communities in the Dysynni Valley”.
“We’ve suffered from GPs leaving and most recently the closure of the Dyfi Ward at the Hospital which came following the closure of the Minor Injury Unit,” he added.
“But we have also got poor access to dentistry as well as other health access issues.”
The health minister posted pictures of her visit to Tywyn on social media, saying: “On #InternationalDayofNurses, I was delighted to meet the team at Tywyn Hospital earlier today.
“Whilst there I also met with health campaigners who shared their views on health care and services provided at both the local GP surgery and hospital.”
A group of local residents joined members of Tywyn Hospital Action Group outside the hospital, and the health minister spoke to them as she was leaving.
Resident John Barraclough said: “She seemed keen to stress that she, as the minister for health and social care, had an overview of Wales’ health boards, but the action group needed to speak to the health board directly about the closure of the ward, however we have been told by the health board already, and so have hospital staff, that the decision to close the ward was ratified by the Welsh government themselves.”
John added: “She wished to reassure the group that the hospital would reopen once the necessary staff were appointed which included doctors and nurses, and that two grade 6 nurses had been appointed in the last week, but the action group remains focused on having the ward reopened as soon as possible.” The group is continuing to campaign and so far have almost 4000 signatures for their petition.