The catering team at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli has started a series of fundraising events and challenges to raise funds for the Chemotherapy Day Unit and Bryngofal Mental Health Unit in memory of colleague Karen Hartnell.
Karen joined the front of house team in 2017 but sadly passed away in November 2022.
Members of the team have already taken part in a Boxing Day Walrus Dip, the Llanelli 10K, and a Zip World challenge in north Wales.
Fundraising events planned for 2024 include a Pen y Fan hike, a bingo evening and a sky dive.
Catering Manager Tracey Evans said the team will “put themselves to the test whilst remembering our beautiful colleague and friend” to raise funds.