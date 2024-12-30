Hospital visitors in west Wales are being asked to wear masks and not attend if they are ill following a spike in seasonal flu an winter vomiting viruses among patients.
Visitors are asked to only come to see their loved ones if they are free of any infections, to wash hands before leaving home and clean hands on arrival at the hospital/ward using the hand sanitiser.
Visitors may also be asked to wear face masks/coverings on the ward/department they are visiting. Masks will be available at the hospital entrance or can be provided on affected wards.
There are additional restrictions in place that limit visitors to the Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU) at Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli.
Janice Cole Williams, Assistant Director of Nursing at Hywel Dda University Health Board
said: “Within affected wards, all staff are wearing masks and visiting is limited at Prince Philip Hospital’s AMAU to help stop spread of infection.
“Our local community can help us avoid outbreaks of infection by not visiting family and friends in hospital if they are feeling unwell themselves.
“Annual flu vaccination is also undoubtedly the best way to protect against catching or spreading flu. Not only can it prevent you from becoming very unwell, it can also help reduce your risk of secondary infections such as pneumonia, which can be dangerous if you are clinically vulnerable.”
Vaccination centres are open, with no appointment needed today (Monday), until 5.30pm and tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31 for all people eligible for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. This includes children aged two years (on 31 August 2024) to those in year 11 who can access the nasal flu vaccine at the centres.
Drop in any time between 9.15am and 5.30pm to your nearest vaccination centre:
Aberaeron (Aberaeron Integrated Care Centre, Vicarage Hill, Aberaeron, SA46 0DY)
Llanelli (Unit 2a, Dafen Industrial Estate, Heol Cropin, SA14 8QW)
Neyland (Unit 1 Honeyborough Retail Park, SA73 1SE)
The following groups are eligible for vaccination:
Children aged two and three years on 31 August 2024
Children in primary school from reception class to year 6 (inclusive)
Children in secondary school from year 7 to year 11 (inclusive)
People aged six months to 64 years in clinical risk groups
People aged 65 years and older (age on 31 March 2024)
Pregnant women
Carers aged 16 and over
People aged six months to 65 years who live with someone who has a weakened immune system
People with a learning disability
Frontline health and social care workers
All staff working in care homes with regular client contact
Poultry workers at high risk
COVID-19 vaccination
People aged six months to 64 years with a long-term health condition (which includes pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system)
Residents in a care home for older adults
People aged 65 years and older (age on 31 March 2025)
Unpaid carers
Frontline health and social care workers
Staff working in care homes for older adults
If you have any questions about accessing the flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine, please phone the health board on 0300 303 8322 option 1 or email: [email protected]