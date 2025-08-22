Hywel Dda Health Charities is funding educational resources worth over £5,500 for patients with type 1 diabetes across west Wales.
The resources will support patient self-management.
They include posters, carry cases, flip charts, leaflets, blood glucose diaries, food diaries, calculators, food models, carbohydrate and calorie counter books, and plastic tubs.
Ravinder Dosanjh, Lead Diabetes Specialist Nurse, said: “We’re so pleased to have been supported by charitable funds once again. These resources will allow optimum education and support to our patients with type 1 diabetes.
“Access to the Carbs & Cals books will help our patients improve their diabetes management during and following our educational sessions.
