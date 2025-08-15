A petition calling for the retention of stroke services at Bronglais Hospital has crossed the 10,000 signature benchmark, meaning it will be debated in the Senedd.
The petition was launched by local campaign group Protect Bronglais Services, in response to a consultation by Hywel Dda University Health Board, which is considering changing stroke services in Aberystwyth to a treat and transfer centre.
Campaigners argue this would put lives in mid Wales at risk.
The proposal to change the stroke unit at Bronglais to a treat and transfer unit is not only a concern for north Ceredigion residents, but also for those who live in Meirionnydd and Powys, with Bronglais being the only district hospital in this part of Wales.
Protect Bronglais Services, a grassroots campaign group, has formed to fight any proposed downgrade of services.
Speaking this week, Lisa Francis from PBS, said it was great news that the petition had gained 10,000 signatures online and that campaigners are yet to collect paper copies of the petition.
She welcomed the news that the calls to save the services in mid Wales will now be discussed by Senedd Members in Cardiff Bay.
The petition says: “Hywel Dda University Health Board's consultation proposes removing Bronglais Hospital’s full stroke service, forcing patients from Ceredigion, Powys, and South Meirionnydd into risky, long-distance transfers to hospitals in Llanelli or Haverfordwest.
“We urge the Senedd and Welsh Government to intervene immediately, insisting HDdUHB fully assesses these impacts and commits to maintaining Bronglais as a stroke rehabilitation unit, protecting vital health services in Mid Wales.
“The consultation proposes downgrading Bronglais’ stroke unit to 'Treat & Transfer' model forcing patients on unsafe 90 min to 2hr journeys to Llanelli or Haverfordwest.
“There is no evidence to address risks of these transfers given rural geography, ageing populations & poor transport. “HDdUHB admits significant staffing shortfalls & uncertain funding, making these changes unsafe & unrealistic. “Bronglais is the only District General Hospital in a 60–100 mile radius (on non-motorways) serving areas far beyond HDdUHB’s formal boundaries & into South Meirionnydd & Powys.”
A consultation into the plans runs until the end of August.
Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Clinical Services Plan focuses on nine healthcare services that are “fragile and in need of change,” it has said, with services, and potential changes at the four main hospitals of Haverfordwest’s Withybush, Carmarthen’s Glangwili, Llanelli’s Prince Philip and Aberystwyth’s Bronglais, which include - critical care, emergency general surgery, stroke, endoscopy, radiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, and urology.
In the case of critical care, there are three options - Intensive care units kept at Bronglais and Glangwili.
An enhanced care unit would be provided at Withybush and Prince Philip.
Another enhanced care unit would also be developed at Glangwili, so the intensive care unit at Glangwili can focus on the sickest patients.
Patients at Prince Philip or Withybush needing specialist critical care would be transferred to Glangwili.
Intensive care units would be kept at Bronglais, Glangwili and Withybush.
A public meeting earlier this year in Aberystwyth drew more than 400 concerned residents.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.