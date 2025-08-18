Ceredigion Plaid Cymru County Councillors are calling on the Welsh Government to consider how changes to services in Bronglais will affect patients in three health boards across central Wales, and how service changes therefore require much wider strategic oversight by the body ultimately responsible for health in Wales.
With the Senedd petition to protect stroke services at Bronglais reaching 10,000 signatures within weeks of its creation, Ceredigion councillors believe the Welsh Government should become involved in discussions regarding the changes proposed by Hywel Dda Health Board.
Acknowledging Bronglais Hospital’s unique central status, serving three health boards, is essential for a coherent health service in Wales, they say.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council said: "We understand why Hywel Dda Health Board may consider centralising services, given the recruitment and financial challenges it faces.
"But why should patients from Ceredigion, Powys and Meirionnydd have to travel to south Wales for services, when there is sufficient demand for those services closer to home. It has already been acknowledged that the stroke services at Bronglais are of excellent quality, so why not make Bronglais a centre for excellence."
Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader, said: "In Ceredigion we have an aging population coupled with one of the highest life expectancies in Wales. With stroke being most common in people over 65 years old, we clearly need to maintain the current level of care we already have in Bronglais.
“Ysbyty Bronglais is the only District General Hospital between Carmarthen and Bangor and is absolutely central to the hospital map of Wales.
“As the strategic body for health in Wales the Welsh Government has to take responsibility and not leave these important decisions to beleaguered health boards.”
A Hywel Dda University Health Board consultation is due to close at the end of August.
