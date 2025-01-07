A Learning Disability Children’s Community Nurse in Hywel Dda University Health Board has been awarded the ‘Dame Elizabeth Fradd Memorial Prize for Outstanding Achievement’ by the Queen’s Nursing Institute.
The prestigious award was presented to Megan Ware in recognition of her hard work and achievements across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire.
Sharon Daniel, Interim Executive Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience at the health board praised Megan’s achievement, saying: “I am proud of Megan for obtaining this award and for being the first learning disability nurse to study for the Specialist Practitioner Qualification in Wales. “It is testament to all her hard work and commitment to extending her knowledge as a nurse working with and benefiting children in our community.”