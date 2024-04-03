Hywel Dda University Health Board has begun the delivery of the Covid-19 spring booster programme.
Earlier this year, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that a Covid-19 vaccine should be offered to adults aged 75 years and over; residents in a care home for older adults; individuals aged six months and over who are immuno-suppressed.
The majority of GP practices and a number of community pharmacies across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will deliver the Covid-19 spring booster, supported by the health board who will use vaccination centres in Llanelli, Neyland and Cwm Cou, and other community venues as needed.
The spring booster programme will run until 30 June with some limited flexibility into July.
Dr Ardiana Gjini, Executive Director of Public Health for Hywel Dda, said: “Thanks to an effective vaccination programme combined with naturally derived immunity in the population, Covid-19 is now a relatively mild disease for the vast majority of people.
“This ongoing increase in population immunity allows a more targeted programme aimed at those at higher risk of developing serious Covid-19 disease.
“Over the next three months, our programme will ensure the most vulnerable members of our community are offered a booster vaccine.”