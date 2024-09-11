Hywel Dda University Health Board is seeking to appoint its new Chief Executive Officer.
The role has been held on an interim basis by Professor Phil Kloer who was appointed pending the appointment of the health board’s new Chair.
Dr Neil Wooding, Hywel Dda Chair, said: “The appointment of a Chief Executive Officer is an important part of discharging the role of health board Chair and is critical for the future success of an organisation.
“Now that I have been in post for a few months and have come to understand the needs of the organisation, I am keen to progress quickly with the appointment to the pivotal role and ensure stable leadership following a time of change at Board level.
“I look forward to receiving applications from qualified and experienced leaders who are passionate about improving the health and well-being of our patients, staff, and our broader communities in mid and west Wales.
“We have a clear strategy at Hywel Dda of moving from a system that treats illness to one that promotes health and keeps people well for longer, and is underpinned by a commitment to ensure that our health and care services are safe, accessible, sustainable, and kind.”