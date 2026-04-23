A nurse from Hywel Dda University Health Board is among those recognised in the shortlist for the Moondance Cancer Awards.
Held every two years, the awards celebrate and spotlight individuals, teams and collaborations across NHS Wales and its partners who deliver, lead and innovate cancer services.
Finalists from the Hywel Dda area include Lucy Owen, ERAS Nurse, and several teams including Improving Access to Cancer Research Through Collaboration, Enabling Equitable Access to Lung Cancer Research, One-Stop Clinic for Post-Menopausal Bleeding and Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist Rotational Development Programme.
The finalists include staff from all seven health boards in Wales, as well as charities, specialist cancer centres and other partnerships.
The winners will be announced at an event on 11 June in Cardiff.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.