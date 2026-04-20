A mid and west Wales housing association has held a series of workshops with tenants in a bid to put them “at the heart of future decision-making.”
The Barcud group is based in mid and west Wales and comprises Barcud Housing Association, together with Care and Repair in Powys, The Care Society and EOM.
The workshops were held in Aberystwyth, Lampeter, Newtown and online.
Alison Thorne, Chair of Barcud’s Board, said, “Tenant involvement is fundamental to delivering high-quality, responsive services.
“By actively listening to tenants and creating accessible opportunities for participation, we will learn more together and therefore can strengthen trust, improve satisfaction and ensure services are designed and delivered in ways that reflect current needs and experiences.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.