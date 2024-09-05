An agreement has been reached between Hywel Dda University Health Board and the Gwili Railway Company in a bid to ease parking issues at Glangwili Hospital.
The health board has been working closely with the popular tourist attraction which officially opened its new car park to Gwili Railway visitors in August.
Hywel Dda said that by the end of September, there will be 144 extra spaces available exclusively to Hywel Dda staff from Monday to Friday, while the spaces will be used at the weekend by visitors to the Gwili Railway.
Andrew Carruthers, Chief Operating Officer at Hywel Dda said: “We have been working closely with the Gwili Railway Company on the development of a joint car parking solution that will see the introduction of 144 staff-only parking spaces at their site adjacent to the Glangwili General Hospital site.
“We are delighted that this will now be available for our staff to use from the beginning of September.
“Now that these spaces are available, we will reserve the top car park – which has 64 spaces - exclusively for patients.
“These changes will support an improvement in the flow of traffic at the front of the site and make parking easier for patients.”