A second consultation on plans to shake up stroke services within Hywel Dda that will see the unit at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth downgraded has closed.
During the eight-week consultation patients, carers, staff, partner organisations and neighbouring communities shared their views on proposals for the future of stroke services across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and neighbouring health board areas.
The second phase of stroke consultation launched on 28 May, and feedback was gathered through questionnaires, events, meetings and online sessions, including over 700 questionnaire responses received to date, and the conversations had with more than 3,000 people at over 120 engagement events and activities.
The consultation sought views on a preferred option which included a 24-hour acute stroke and rehabilitation unit at Glangwili Hospital, a stroke rehabilitation unit at Bronglais Hospital, and treat and transfer services at Bronglais, Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals.
Hywel Dda University Health Board said the preferred option was developed from feedback gathered during the first phase of consultation in 2025 as part of the Clinical Services Plan.
A public consultation on the original Clinical Services Plan last year drew more than 4,000 responses and led to a large protest meeting in Aberystwyth’s Great Hall, and more than 17,000 signing one of the biggest petitions in the Senedd’s 26-year history.
“Currently, stroke services are provided across all four main hospitals in Hywel Dda – Bronglais, Glangwili, Prince Philip, and Withybush,” the helath board said.
“However, services do not consistently meet national clinical standards and there is no specialist stroke cover available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Hywel Dda Medical Director Mr Mark Henwood said: "Thank you to everyone who took the time to complete a questionnaire, attend an event or share their views with us during this consultation.
“The response we have received reflects how important stroke services are to people across our communities and neighbouring health board areas.
"We know there has been considerable discussion about the proposals, and we appreciate the thoughtful and constructive way people have engaged with the consultation.
“We would like to reassure people that no decisions have been made.
“The feedback gathered through questionnaires, events and discussions, along with the feedback from the first phase of the consultation in 2025, will form an important part of the Board's consideration, together with a wide range of other information, before any final decision is taken.
“We have also heard concerns about travel and transfer arrangements during the consultation.
“Partnership working with the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust and other national providers remains an important part of this process.
“Any future transport arrangements will be carefully planned and modelled to support patients' needs while protecting emergency ambulance capacity."
Hywel Dda Health Board said: “All feedback received during the consultation will be collated and reviewed alongside responses gathered in 2025, the latest clinical evidence, data, and updated impact assessments.
“A full report on the consultation findings will be available and shared as part of the November Board meeting, where a final decision on the future of stroke services will be made.
“Once a decision is made, work will start on an implementation plan, with changes likely to be phased to ensure services remain as safe as possible.”
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