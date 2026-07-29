A second man's body has been found following searches for two missing people.
Officers were called at around 7.20pm on 28 July to reports of a body in the sea near Llwyngwril.
The man has now been identified as Simon Wilson, one of the men reported missing from Pwllheli alongside Connor Parfitt whose body was found on an Aberystwyth beach
Simon’s family and the coroner have been informed.
Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson offered his condolences to Simon’s family, adding: “This is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, including the teams involved in the searches.
“Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches.
“We would request that both Simon and Connor’s family’s privacy are respected.”
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