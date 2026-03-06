The Dialectical Behavioural Therapy (DBT) team at Hywel Dda University Health Board is taking on a sponsored walk to raise funds to enhance the support offered to people accessing their specialist service.
DBT is a highly specialised, evidence-based intervention designed to support individuals who experience chronic suicidal thoughts and self-harming behaviours.
On 30 May this year, members of the DBT team and supporters will embark on a 7.2km trek through the breathtaking Bannau Brycheiniog, taking in four spectacular waterfalls.
The challenge is expected to take approximately three to four hours.
Morgan Thomas, Low Intensity Psychological Therapy Practitioner, said: “We’re fundraising to enhance the experience for clients completing DBT.
“It is an intensive programme that can last up to 12 months, involving weekly group sessions and individual support.
“The core goal of DBT is to help people build a life worth living, even in the face of significant adversity.
“We are fortunate to have a highly trained and experienced DBT team, made up of dedicated practitioners who feel privileged to witness clients flourish and thrive through this programme.
“This is more than just a walk; it's a powerful opportunity to come together for a meaningful cause and make a real difference.
“Whether you are lacing up your boots or cheering from the sidelines, your donation or sponsorship fuels not just the journey, but the impact that Dialectical Behavioural Therapy has.”
Claire Rumble, Fundraising Officer, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
Those wishing to support the team can donate via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/team/dialectical-behaviour-therapy.
