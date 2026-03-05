A programme to improve maternity and neonatal services is being launched as the Welsh Government accepted the recommendations of a major assessment of services.
The independent assurance assessment, which examined all services in Wales, identified many strengths and received positive feedback from expectant women and their partners.
But it also highlighted areas where the NHS must do better.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “I commissioned the national assurance assessment to provide an independent, objective examination of maternity and neonatal services.
“It highlights areas of excellence, identifies where improvements are needed, and reinforces the dedication and professionalism of our workforce.
“The Welsh Government and the NHS will now take forward the recommendations to ensure lasting improvements are made to maternity and neonatal services.”
