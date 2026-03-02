Young people from Ceredigion have raised £1,000 for Glangwili Hospital’s Gwenllian Ward by organising a festive carol event.
CFFI Llanwenog YFC – a group of young farmers from Llanwenog in Ceredigion – took on a carol singing challenge in their local community, which saw them going door-to-door, singing at local venues and spreading the festive cheer while collecting donations.
They chose to fundraise on behalf of Glangwili Hospital’s Gwenllian Ward, explaining: “This ward is close to many of our members’ hearts, and we wanted to give something back to a local NHS service that provides vital care and support to patients and families within our community.
“The event was great fun and helped strengthen friendships within the club, and to end the night on a high, the final destination for every carol singing route was a local pub, giving members a chance to warm up, relax and celebrate a successful fundraising effort together.”
A total of £1,000 was raised for the ward, which exceeded their expectations.
They added: “We were extremely grateful for the generosity shown by the local community, and the amount raised made all the effort and hard work involved feel even more worthwhile.”
Ursula Furlong, Junior Sister, Gwenllian Ward, said: “The team on Gwenllian are grateful for the generous donation made by Llanwenog Young Farmers. We are always amazed by the fundraising activities in our local community and being chosen as a beneficiary.
“The funds will go toward equipment for our patients which will aid in their rehabilitation which can be a lengthy process. Many thanks to all who contributed and gave up their time.”
For more details about Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, go to https://hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales/
