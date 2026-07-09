Aberdyfi’s only remaining chapel, known as the ‘English Chapel’, will be named 133 years after it opened.
It opened in 1893 to provide worship services for English-speakers living in the village following the development of railway services.
Chapel members have decided on the name, ‘Riverside Chapel’.
On Sunday, 19 July at 11am, a special service will mark the occasion and all Aberdyfi residents and their friends are welcome.
A finger buffet will be held afterwards.
“We believe that it is important to have live places of worship in our village, and so we extend this invitation to any who feel themselves to be part of the Aberdyfi community and the local area,” a chapel spokesperson said.
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