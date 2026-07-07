Machynlleth residents are defiant after the news that 400 towns are competing to become the first-ever UK Town of Culture.
Having sent a playful message to judges in the form of a postcard last week, Machynlleth has since reacted to the news that 398 bids have been submitted to the competition.
Towns were invited to send a postcard showcasing their town, and the postcards are now on display at the National Museums Liverpool.
Mik Barton, a member of the Machynlleth bid team, said: “It doesn't alter the fact that we believe Machynlleth has a really strong case to be shortlisted.
"Most importantly, local people have been involved in shaping our bid from the very start.
“Machynlleth 2028 can be something that grows from the community, promotes our town to the rest of the UK and shows how culture can support the future of rural towns to the benefit of everyone."
The UK Town of Culture competition is part of the UK government’s ambition to restore pride in every part of Britain.
The competition will shine a light on local visions and voices from across the UK, encouraging local investment, creating a lasting sense of pride, and opening doors to the arts for everyone.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “For far too long, towns across the UK have felt left out of our national story.
“Through UK Town of Culture, I wanted to shine a light on our amazing towns all across the UK and the huge contribution they make to our national life.
“I hope each and every town is incredibly proud of the work they have done to champion their community in the competition.”
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