Hywel Dda University Health Board’s new Chief Executive Officer has warned there are “challenges ahead” as he takes office on a full-time basis.
Professor Philip Kloer, who has held the role on an interim basis since February, has been named the health board’s new chief with immediate effect.
Dr Neil Wooding, Chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “I am delighted to announce Phil’s appointment as our next Chief Executive Officer.
“Phil is an experienced and skilful leader who has dedicated almost twenty years to Hywel Dda and its predecessor organisations.
“An experienced clinician, he is well-liked and well-respected by our staff, partners, and patients alike.”
Prof Kloer joined Hywel Dda in 2005 and during his time with the health board has held several senior leadership roles, including Director of Clinical Strategy and interim Executive Director of Primary Care, Community, and Mental Health services, before his role as the Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer.
Since February this year he has held the role of interim Chief Executive Officer, a post that he was appointed to for a period of up to a year, following Steve Moore’s appointment as Chief Executive for NHS Devon Integrated Care Board.
Dr Wooding added: “As a health board, we know like other NHS organisations, we face many challenges and opportunities during the coming years. I am confident that Phil has the tenacity and skill to navigate us through these challenges with compassion and kindness, and I look forward to working with him in the future.”
Prof Kloer said: “I am delighted to accept the role of Chief Executive Officer at Hywel Dda.
“It is a real privilege to lead and work alongside our community of 13,000 dedicated employees – all with the common goal of improving the health and well-being of people who live and work within the communities we serve.
“As a health board, and a sector, we face several challenges, but I am confident that we will continue to prioritise and deliver for our communities - and ensure that our people and our patients remain at the heart of everything we do.”