A campaign group fighting to maintain stroke services at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth is appealing to people to sign their petition.
More than 400 people turned out at a packed Great Hall last week to hear from health bosses and politicians over the future of services at the Aberystwyth hospital which serves a large swathe of mid Wales.
The proposal to change the stroke unit at Bronglais to a treat and transfer unit is not only a concern for north Ceredigion residents, but also for those who live in Meirionnydd and Powys, with Bronglais being the only district hospital in this part of Wales.
Protect Bronglais Services, a grassroots campaign group, has formed to fight any proposed downgrade of services.
The group has launched a Senedd petition, which needs 10,000 signatures to trigger a debate in Cardiff Bay.
So far, it has amassed just over 5,000.
The petition says: “Hywel Dda University Health Board's consultation proposes removing Bronglais Hospital’s full stroke service, forcing patients from Ceredigion, Powys, and South Meirionnydd into risky, long-distance transfers to hospitals in Llanelli or Haverfordwest.
“We urge the Senedd and Welsh Government to intervene immediately, insisting HDdUHB fully assesses these impacts and commits to maintaining Bronglais as a stroke rehabilitation unit, protecting vital health services in Mid Wales.
“The consultation proposes downgrading Bronglais’ stroke unit to 'Treat & Transfer' model forcing patients on unsafe 90 min to 2hr journeys to Llanelli or Haverfordwest.
“There is no evidence to address risks of these transfers given rural geography, ageing populations & poor transport. “HDdUHB admits significant staffing shortfalls & uncertain funding, making these changes unsafe & unrealistic. “Bronglais is the only District General Hospital in a 60–100 mile radius (on non-motorways) serving areas far beyond HDdUHB’s formal boundaries & into South Meirionnydd & Powys.”
A consultation into the plans runs until the end of August.
Download the Senedd paper petition by clicking here: https://protectbronglais.com/campaign-hub/templates/protect-bronglais-services-paper-petition/
