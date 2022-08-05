Increased demand as NHS waiting lists grow
THE WELSH Government has been slammed on its worsening record on managing the Welsh NHS as the number of people on an NHS, as latest figures show that the waiting list has continued to grow, reaching 722,147 - up 15,000 in a single month.
The latest NHS data release shows that the number of people waiting for treatment in Wales is now at the highest level ever and is the equivalent to over 1/5 of the Welsh population.
Ambulance waiting times also remained poor with only 50.8 per cent of red calls answered within target times, meaning target times have now not been reached since July 2020.
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds MS said there is a “need to see is real investment in primary health services in local communities, including our GPs to prevent these build-ups at emergency departments and to prevent people falling into such ill-health they require more advanced treatment.”
“Welsh Labour needs to get a better handle of this crisis as soon as possible, waiting lists cannot continue to grow month after month,” she added.
Plaid Cymru’s health and care spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “From waiting times to diagnosis to treatment: our NHS is in gridlock.
“There is poor patient flow through the system and an endemic lack of capacity and resources to deal with demand.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Progress continues to be made to reduce the longest waits.
“Despite the increase in demand, huge numbers of patients were seen in May with the highest number of inpatient and day case treatments carried out since the start of the pandemic.
“There continues to be increased demand for emergency care and pressures are being intensified due to challenges with patient flow through the hospital system, as well as staffing constraints including a rise in Covid-sickness.”
