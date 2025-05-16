The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on its Disabled People's Rights Plan.
Based on the Social Model of Disability and guided by the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of Disabled People, the consultation outlines both immediate actions and long-term outcomes to create lasting change in how society addresses barriers to inclusion.
The plan is based on the work of the Disability Rights Taskforce, which brought together people with lived experience and expertise.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: "As a government we are committed to ensuring that disabled people can participate in Welsh society on an equitable basis, free from barriers, and to creating an inclusive and accessible environment for all.”