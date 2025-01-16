After interviewing 30 executive-level workers in or with the NHS, the common issues raised included; a lack of realism in matching ambition with resources, lack of coherence and detail in delivery plans, overly complex organisational structures, insufficient resourcing of oversight structures, lack of consistent performance measurements, patients voices being insufficiently championed, a poor complaints procedure, the normalisation of poor standards in certain areas, and a culture of frustration stemming from insufficient progress in problem-solving, a high level of ministerial involvement and a ‘yes culture’ to ministerial instruction despite the instructions being “unachievable”.