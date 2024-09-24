Doctors who formerly were known as “junior” doctors marked their official transition to the title “resident” doctors this month.
After many years of calls for the term “junior” to be retired as both misleading and demeaning to the skills of doctors, the BMA voted in 2023 to move to a new term.
The BMA, the representative body for doctors in the UK, will now “refer to this cohort of doctors as resident doctors and leave the former misleading title behind.”
The Government has also agreed to follow the new terminology.
Resident doctors are fully qualified doctors who are either currently in postgraduate training or gaining experience as locally employed doctors, to become the consultants, GPs or specialists of tomorrow.