Junior doctors in Wales are to walk out again next week as they demand better pay.
BMA Cymru Wales announced new strike dates for junior doctors, who staged a three-day walkout in January, followed by another 72-hour strike in February.
The latest action will see a 96 hour walkout from Monday, 25 March, ending on Good Friday.
Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey co-chairs of BMA’s junior doctors committee said that they “remain ready to enter discussions if a credible offer is presented by the Welsh Government.”
“No doctor wants to strike, but whilst those in power fail to grasp the seriousness of the situation and the strength of feeling amongst our members we feel we have been left with no choice, “they said.