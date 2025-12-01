Wales marks the 10th anniversary of a radical change to the organ donation laws – becoming the first part of the UK to introduce deemed consent to help save the lives of hundreds of people in need of an organ transplant
The Welsh system assumes a person wishes to donate their organs after their death unless they have specifically declined by opting out during their lifetime.
Since the legislation came into force on 1 December 2015, more than 2,000 organs have been donated in Wales.
This includes 640 organs after deemed consent from 198 deceased donors, with 550 of these being transplanted.
Chief Medical Officer Professor Isabel Oliver said: “This important legislation has saved or changed hundreds of lives.”
