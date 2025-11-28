The owners of a holiday park in Gwynedd are delighted after picking up a top tourism award at an awards ceremony in Brighton.
UK holiday giant Hoseasons have presented an award to Pen-Y-Garth Lodges in Bala, crowning them the Best Large Lodge Escape destination in Wales at the staycation specialist’s 19th annual awards ceremony.
The awards take place every year to celebrate the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2025 season.
Speaking after the awards were announced during a ceremony at the Hilton Metropole hotel in Brighton, Gareth and Sioned Williams, the joint owners of Bala’s Pen-Y-Garth Lodges said: “We are very proud of this award.
“Our team always goes above and beyond to make sure our guests have a fantastic break when they stay with us, so it is brilliant to see that hard work recognised in this way.”
Pen-Y-Garth Lodges is part of Hoseasons’ Evermore collection of luxury lodge locations designed for families and groups of friends to relax and spend quality time together in beautiful countryside and coastal settings around the UK.
Speaking after the presention of the award, which was presented in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Neil Davies, Director of Commercial and Business Development – Hoseasons, said: “The team at Pen-Y-Garth Lodges really are incredibly worthy winners of this award. They always go the extra mile to delight our customers – something which is clearly reflected in their excellent review scores.
“We are grateful for their continuing partnership and wish them all the very best for another great year in 2026.”
