Volunteers for Blood Bikes Wales have thanked local businesses after receiving nearly £3,000 in donations.
Aberystwyth Blood Bikes say they are extremely grateful to two local businesses, Aber Tyres and The Welsh Black, Bow Street, plus the staff of NatWest, Aberystwyth for their fundraising efforts after receiving donations of £891.76, £1,374.56 and £530.
Jamie Jeremiah of Aber Tyres organised a very successful Family Fun Day raising money for Blood Bikes Wales and the Meningitis Research Foundation; Clive and Jan Gale of the Welsh Black hosted pub quiz nights to raise much-needed funds; and the staff of NatWest took turns to cycle 500 kilometres on a static bike between serving customers in the bank.
Thanking everyone involved for their support, Mathew Leeman, Blood Bikes Wales, Hywel Dda North (Aberystwyth) area representative said: “With one of our motorcycles nearing the end of its operational life we are actively trying to raise the money needed to replace it.
“These splendid donations received from local businesses will contribute towards our target.
“We hope to replace the motorcycle later this year.
“Having recently undertaken more work for Bronglais Hospital it is essential we have two reliable motorcycles on the road every day.
“We are currently busier than we have ever been supporting the hospital and the people of mid Wales, which is a very good thing, but it does mean we are more dependent than ever on continuing public and business support.”
Blood Bikes Wales is comprised entirely of volunteers and receives no funding.
Riders provide a rapid response, out of hours, transport service to the NHS in Wales.
Aberystwyth Blood Bikers work hard to support Hywel Dda operations across mid Wales.